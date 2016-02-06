Adrian Fernandez

Understaffed

>In Germany the appropriate authorities to deal with applications for political asylum are understaffed.<

Started a bigger project to create awareness through illustrations.
The topics are gonna be various - right now the focus is on refugees.

You can follow the project here and here

Posted on Feb 6, 2016
