Refugee

Refugee travel refugee awareness
> Forced to leave everything you owned. Taking along nothing but the necessities to survive the travel.<

I started a bigger project to create awareness through illustrations.
The topics are gonna be various - right now the focus is on refugees.

You can follow the project here and here

Posted on Feb 6, 2016
