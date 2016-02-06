Peter Girnus

Communication + Team Work = Success

Peter Girnus
Peter Girnus
  • Save
Communication + Team Work = Success graphic handshake people illustrator vector
Download color palette

A little graphic I drew that illustrates the value of good communication & team work for a successful project.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 6, 2016
Peter Girnus
Peter Girnus

More by Peter Girnus

View profile
    • Like