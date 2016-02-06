Stephen J. Beard

Phases of the Children's Museum of Indianapolis

Sequence renders of the ever-expanding museum on Indianapolis' near Northside. Originally produced for a 2009 Indianapolis Star report on the last major expansion.

Posted on Feb 6, 2016
