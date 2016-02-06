Vedad Siljak

Back to Basics

Back to Basics munich fields mountains minimal clean landscape typography type editorial
Vibrant gradients are all I have on my mind these days. Combined with black they create an interesting effect, screaming for attention whilst keeping everything elegant. Let’s see where my gradient madness will lead me!

Posted on Feb 6, 2016
