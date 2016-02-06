Thank you, Dribbble!

LadyMishka

Hello friends!
My name is Irina. My nickname CherryBerry. I'm from Moscow, Russia. I love sweets, sushi, everything cute and most importantly - I love to draw!
Most of all I like to draw vector cute pictures: characters, backgrounds and icons.
I look forward to new friends!
=^_~=V

Posted on Feb 6, 2016
