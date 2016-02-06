Jack Sabbath

Powering The Big Game

Opening touchdown sequence to my latest project for Hitachi.
I designed and created the characters, rigging and animating this big catch. Here's hoping that there is a play just like this in tomorrow's big game.

Watch the full video, Powering the Big Game, here!

