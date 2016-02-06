Liam Morris

Breaking The Ice!

Liam Morris
Liam Morris
  • Save
Breaking The Ice! art 3d zbrush maya lighting design character rendering
Download color palette

A render and lighting test I did for my friend Sam for his upcoming animation. Go check out his teaser at https://vimeo.com/131232785

View all tags
Posted on Feb 6, 2016
Liam Morris
Liam Morris

More by Liam Morris

View profile
    • Like