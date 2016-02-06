Chris Corona

El Laberinto Del Fauno

El Laberinto Del Fauno cinema director pans labyrinth hand drawn brush movie film splatter typography grunge
Directed By: Guillermo Del Toro
Really loved working on this piece. From concept to creation. Think it'd make a sweet t-shirt. Need to do more like it.

