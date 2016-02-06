like a girl - logo

Catherine Grace

It's being a long time since I've shared any new work. But, yesterday I officially launched a passion project of mine: Like A Girl. The aim of Like A Girl is to connect, inspire and encourage women around the word by sharing the stories of kick ass women. You can read more about the launch here: http://bit.ly/1SU2prI

Posted on Feb 6, 2016
