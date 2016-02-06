Sebastian Andreas

Finance Application Dashboard Screens

Sebastian Andreas
Sebastian Andreas
  • Save
Finance Application Dashboard Screens app application ui ux mobile digital app design user interface
Download color palette

Concept finance user interface money transfer screenshots. Screens included from the application, Dashboard, Transactions, Expenditure by Fuel.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 6, 2016
Sebastian Andreas
Sebastian Andreas

More by Sebastian Andreas

View profile
    • Like