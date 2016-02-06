Mark

Salmon Identity

Mark
Mark
  • Save
Salmon Identity logo brand salmon fish trademark icon symbol identity
Download color palette

I really like my salmon icon, so I decided to play around with it a little more and add some typography. Overall, I'm happy with the way it turned out; it was a fun little project.

514f5b6982c9604b8a2bcf7ae31a2560
Rebound of
Salmon
By Mark
View all tags
Posted on Feb 6, 2016
Mark
Mark

More by Mark

View profile
    • Like