Joakim Areschoug

Game On!

Joakim Areschoug
Joakim Areschoug
Hire Me
  • Save
Game On! cabin illustration hotel
Download color palette

First illustration in a series of 15, for Hotel Insider. The theme for this one is games to play inside a cabin.

Here is the live version: https://hotelinsider.com/articles/game-on

When I started I wanted to go for a strong composition and simple shapes. Also trying to work with a limited colour palette. The scene is set up in Maya and then coloured and shaded in Photoshop.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 6, 2016
Joakim Areschoug
Joakim Areschoug
Illustration to animation and graphic design.
Hire Me

More by Joakim Areschoug

View profile
    • Like