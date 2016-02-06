Roman Kozomara

UI/design "Tara-Sara" (web/mobile/applications/mockups)

photoshop adobe illustrator
This time I've done a full web/mockup design in Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator for "Tara-Sara" decoration house.
"Tara-Sara"is a decoration house for wedding cakes, muffins and great attention is paid on perfect cake figure to decorate your kid’s next birthday. Tara-Sara's products also involve Disney non-edible cake figures and models that will almost certainly include your son’s or daughter’s favourite film figurine.

Posted on Feb 6, 2016
