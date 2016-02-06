Lets Camp T-Shirt

New camping inspired t-shirt for sale at: https://cottonbureau.com/products/lets-camp

Bowie said it best, sort of: "Let's [camp] put on your [hiking] shoes and [camp] the blues!"

Everything you love about the outdoors in a fun, 3-colour crest. And, the canoe and paddles form the 4 points of a compass. Let's Camp!

Available in three colours and men's and women's sizes!