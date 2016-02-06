Antti Kareinen

Kolikkopelit Case Study

Antti Kareinen
Antti Kareinen
Hire Me
  • Save
Kolikkopelit Case Study flat vector ui design web illustration casino
Download color palette

Some of the illustrations I did while working with iGame. Read the full case study here: http://anakonda.co/work/kolikkopelit/

View all tags
Posted on Feb 6, 2016
Antti Kareinen
Antti Kareinen
Product design and branding
Hire Me

More by Antti Kareinen

View profile
    • Like