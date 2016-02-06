Nick Collins

Free PSD - Pixel Dungeon Assets

Free PSD - Pixel Dungeon Assets
A collection of assets from Pixel Dungeon with some different character frames that I was using to learn about making this kind of artwork.

Individual PNGs + one big PSD available HERE

**Full Preview HERE:** http://imgur.com/goOzL9B

Example PNGs:

* Different Frames: http://imgur.com/YHYL4MD
* Characters & Enemies: http://imgur.com/kqFVaN9
* Heroes: http://imgur.com/iYedRPr
* Weapons, Armour & Wands: http://imgur.com/RBbgGkc
* Food & Plants: http://imgur.com/VGcmzhY
* Rings & Bags: http://imgur.com/luzHtOu

Posted on Feb 6, 2016
