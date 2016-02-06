Stephen J. Beard

Vintage Stay Puft Marshmallow tin

This was an idea that came about after coming across a book on vintage tins, which had an entire chapter devoted to marshmallow tins. The exercise was based on the question: what kind of tin would young Ray Stantz have had with him fireside at Camp Waconda?

Posted on Feb 6, 2016
