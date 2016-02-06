Charles Binet

Semaine #1

dieter rams braun interface product design
Hey everyone,
Inspired by this wonderful community I have decided to commit on posting regularly, starting softly with weekly shots.
I will every time share source files and HD versions via dropbox!
See you next week then...

Link: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ovauqji7xa1bjrk/AADR1HqyP21tf_ZHVSBmjfnFa?dl=0

Posted on Feb 6, 2016
