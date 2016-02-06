Casey Peckio

An Teallach

An Teallach; a mountain in Scotland that is in an area nicknamed "the great wilderness". It has 10 summits all over 3,000 ft. To me it looks amazing because of how it's mostly made of eroded sandstone. It'd probably hurt if you fell anywhere on it because it's so jagged.

Posted on Feb 6, 2016
