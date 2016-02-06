Yurlick

Be My Queen. Vintage Poster For Valentines Day

Yurlick
Yurlick
  • Save
Be My Queen. Vintage Poster For Valentines Day happy valentines day lettering typography vintage poster greeting card hand drawn text crown love
Download color palette

Vector illustration for Valentines day greeting card.

Press "L" on your keyboard if you like it ;)

See more here:
BEHANCE

CREATIVE MARKET

SHUTTERSTOCK

Yurlick
Yurlick

More by Yurlick

View profile
    • Like