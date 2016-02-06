Yurlick

Take My Heart. Vintage Poster For Valentines Day

Yurlick
Yurlick
  • Save
Take My Heart. Vintage Poster For Valentines Day print heart love text hand drawn greeting card poster vintage typography lettering day valentines
Download color palette

Vector illustration for Valentines day greeting card.

Press "L" on your keyboard if you like it ;)

See more here:
BEHANCE

CREATIVE MARKET

SHUTTERSTOCK

Yurlick
Yurlick

More by Yurlick

View profile
    • Like