Nerdy girl

Too much thinking can make you fat!
The research team from Laval University in Canada found that although thinking hard and concentrating doesn’t require any extra calories, it does make people eat nearly 30% more calories than when just resting. Ouch! ;)
You can check out the video in full here: https://vimeo.com/132305116

Posted on Feb 6, 2016
