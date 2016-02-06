🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
A huge modern & useful iOS UI kit, carefully assembled for Sketch & Photoshop to make your workflow efficient with maximum productivity. Each component in this UI Kit is fully customizable and easy to use. Pixel perfect vector elements, grid, and well organized layers. This huge pack of UI elements is just the thing to make your next application bright and inspiring.
See it in action here http://masterbundles.com/downloads/kama-ios-ui-kit/