Wordcamp Lancaster 2016!

Wordcamp Lancaster 2016!
I've been working with the WordCamp Lancaster team to co-organize the 2016 event at IU13. Here's an in-prog shot of the hero area of the site design I worked on over the last few weeks or so in my (woah, wait, what?) spare time.

Posted on Feb 6, 2016
