Gretchen Ellen Powers

Corresponding Bunny

Gretchen Ellen Powers
Gretchen Ellen Powers
  • Save
Corresponding Bunny art painting illustration quirky rustic woodland childrens art animals in clothes surreal rabbit bunny watercolor
Download color palette

Corresponding Bunny
Watercolor on paper, 5"x7"

There are few things in this world that are so delightful to the heart as a handwritten letter.
Imagine how much more delightful that experience would be if it were written and delivered by a rabbit in a pinafore.

www.gretchenellenpowers.com

Gretchen Ellen Powers
Gretchen Ellen Powers

More by Gretchen Ellen Powers

View profile
    • Like