Eleanor
Watercolor & gouache on paper 12"x16"
Eleanor loves to tend the flowers in her garden. She loves them so much, that she made a garden of her dress. When she's not in the garden outside, her favorite place to be is the library.
She is wearing a dress from Dolce & Gabbana's winter 2016 line, and a portion of her appeared as the annual holiday card for Betty Magazine.