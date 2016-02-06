Gretchen Ellen Powers

Eleanor

Eleanor watercolor wildlife nature cute surreal woodland anthropomorphic animals in clothes floral dolce gabbana fashion deer
Watercolor & gouache on paper 12"x16"

Eleanor loves to tend the flowers in her garden. She loves them so much, that she made a garden of her dress. When she's not in the garden outside, her favorite place to be is the library.

She is wearing a dress from Dolce & Gabbana's winter 2016 line, and a portion of her appeared as the annual holiday card for Betty Magazine.

