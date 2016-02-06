'Cold Hands, Warm Hearts'

11"x14", Watercolor, gouache and ink on paper

These two unlikely friends could be planning a cup of something warm once they reach their destination, they may be discussing the upcoming Christmas party, or they may be having a discussion on the book this sweet rabbit lass is bringing along.

Either way, I would love to be able to listen in on their discussion and make plans with them.

