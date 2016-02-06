Rich Standbrook

Parkrun Results Concept

My own twist on park run results page. http://www.parkrun.org.uk/peterborough/results/latestresults. Still some features to add, such as first timer and best effort. You can checkout the interactive version here (WiP) https://output.jsbin.com/mefigu.

Posted on Feb 6, 2016
