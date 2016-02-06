Dalius Stuoka | logo designer

Amplify Logo Design

Amplify Logo Design sine sound wave m branding brand design identity icon logo
Another quite old & unused wordmark concept from my archives. M is stylized to resemble a sound wave.

Posted on Feb 6, 2016
