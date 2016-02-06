Kevin Kurtovich

Logo idea for SubZero

Kevin Kurtovich
Kevin Kurtovich
  • Save
Logo idea for SubZero brandmark minimalistic logotype inspiration idea logo
Download color palette

I'd be happy to hear some thoughts on this one! :)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 6, 2016
Kevin Kurtovich
Kevin Kurtovich

More by Kevin Kurtovich

View profile
    • Like