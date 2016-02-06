Ioannis Nousis

Love Microinteraction

Since Valentine's Day is close i thought I should make a Love button based on the work of Wojtek Witkowski.

Also another Daily UX/Microinteraction mini project. I continue to sharpen my skills in AE.

Posted on Feb 6, 2016
Design @Google. Welcome to my visual portfolio!

