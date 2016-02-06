Reelevant Live!

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Sorry for the huge delay guys, we are just to busy to share stuff. I know many of you have already visited their website but i'm now officially putting it out there.
Anyhow this is the last shot from the 1st phase Reelevant redesigns.
With the team behind the great email client Reelevant we have rebuilt their website presence and hopefully helped them spruce up their client base.
Design: @Filip Justić
Animation: @Victor
Dev: @Marino Samanic
To view everything check their website: LIVE
Ps. Took the shot idea from @Vivek Ravin