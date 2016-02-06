Balkan Brothers

Reelevant Live!

Sorry for the huge delay guys, we are just to busy to share stuff. I know many of you have already visited their website but i'm now officially putting it out there.

Anyhow this is the last shot from the 1st phase Reelevant redesigns.
With the team behind the great email client Reelevant we have rebuilt their website presence and hopefully helped them spruce up their client base.

Design: @Filip Justić
Animation: @Victor
Dev: @Marino Samanic

To view everything check their website: LIVE

Ps. Took the shot idea from @Vivek Ravin

Posted on Feb 6, 2016
Digital agency helping SaaS brands build amazing websites
