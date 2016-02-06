Reelevant Live!

Sorry for the huge delay guys, we are just to busy to share stuff. I know many of you have already visited their website but i'm now officially putting it out there.

Anyhow this is the last shot from the 1st phase Reelevant redesigns.

With the team behind the great email client Reelevant we have rebuilt their website presence and hopefully helped them spruce up their client base.

Design: @Filip Justić

Animation: @Victor

Dev: @Marino Samanic

To view everything check their website: LIVE

Ps. Took the shot idea from @Vivek Ravin