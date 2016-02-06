Laura Reen

Icons Design Process

1. Ask question, Research Market
2. Work on idea, Brainstorming
3. Sketch idea, Simplify lines
4. Work on style, Make icons consistent
5. Vectorize, Perfect Shape
6. Tweak icon, Get feedback and tweak again until Success!

