Dries Delaey

Brainstorm Logo

Dries Delaey
Dries Delaey
  • Save
Brainstorm Logo brainstorm logo testcase
Download color palette

A very early stage of my first attempt at creating a logo; the colour and the shape are placeholders really. At this point I'm trying some various character-combinations, I want to give the logo a strong typographical base, that I'll try to tweak into a visual subtle logo.
Advice/experiences of logodesign is appreciated.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2011
Dries Delaey
Dries Delaey

More by Dries Delaey

View profile
    • Like