Panda Adaptive Defense 360 Explainer Vídeo

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Panda Security approached us to make an explainer video for their new advanced security solution, Panda Adaptive Defense 360. The brief was extremely complex and technical, and it was quite a challenge to express such complex processes in the minimalist language of the brand, and required a lot of design thinking and seemingly simple looking but quite complex animation. As usually, motion graphics was done by the talented @Zenzuke and Sound Design by the talented Woodcaveaudio
Full project at: http://www.thewoork.co/work/panda-adaptive-defense-360/