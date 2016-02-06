The Woork Co

Panda Adaptive Defense 360 Explainer Vídeo

Panda Security approached us to make an explainer video for their new advanced security solution, Panda Adaptive Defense 360. The brief was extremely complex and technical, and it was quite a challenge to express such complex processes in the minimalist language of the brand, and required a lot of design thinking and seemingly simple looking but quite complex animation. As usually, motion graphics was done by the talented @Zenzuke and Sound Design by the talented Woodcaveaudio

Full project at: http://www.thewoork.co/work/panda-adaptive-defense-360/

Posted on Feb 6, 2016
