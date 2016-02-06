Sergey Arzamastsev

Angry Celtic Cats

Sergey Arzamastsev
Sergey Arzamastsev
  • Save
Angry Celtic Cats irish ornament sketch pencil cats celtic angry
Download color palette

Angry Celtic cats - pencil sketch cat version of the famous ornament - project for fun:))

View all tags
Posted on Feb 6, 2016
Sergey Arzamastsev
Sergey Arzamastsev

More by Sergey Arzamastsev

View profile
    • Like