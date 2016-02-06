Sam Zelaya

Football tonight

Sam Zelaya
Sam Zelaya
  • Save
Football tonight football kick after effects strokes photoshop gif title cel animation
Download color palette

One of the animations for a freelance proposal that unfortunately didn't make the cut. Couldn't let it rot in my hard drive, so here you go :)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 6, 2016
Sam Zelaya
Sam Zelaya

More by Sam Zelaya

View profile
    • Like