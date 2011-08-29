Ollin

Shapes

Ollin
Ollin
Shapes
New icon for the diagramming app Shapes by Celestial Teapot Software. Designed from 1024 to 16px to reflect the elegance, simplicity, and user-friendly nature of the app. Critique and comments are appreciated, let me know what you think :)

Posted on Aug 29, 2011
Ollin
Ollin

