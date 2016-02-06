Adam Selby

Portfolio Update: Mochila

Adam Selby
Adam Selby
  • Save
Portfolio Update: Mochila mochila college interface design
Download color palette

Tonight, I updated my portfolio to include Mochila, a new app that I've designed that is for college students. Icon designed by my friend @Stephen Petrey , of course.

Learn more at my portfolio or mochila.co.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 6, 2016
Adam Selby
Adam Selby

More by Adam Selby

View profile
    • Like