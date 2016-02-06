Jem Pomak

Dead bands

Jem Pomak
Jem Pomak
  • Save
Dead bands death graphic design typography t-shirts bands
Download color palette

Had an idea for some t-shirts, based on those ones Experimental Jetset did a few years ago...

View all tags
Posted on Feb 6, 2016
Jem Pomak
Jem Pomak

More by Jem Pomak

View profile
    • Like