Kodie Beckley

Osprey - Retro Logo Concept

Kodie Beckley
Kodie Beckley
  • Save
Osprey - Retro Logo Concept bebas pattern geometry geometric 3d metallic logo retro 80s
Download color palette

Having some fun with some 80's style design. My big inspiration for this logo was the look and feel of OCP from Robocop.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 6, 2016
Kodie Beckley
Kodie Beckley

More by Kodie Beckley

View profile
    • Like