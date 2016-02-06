MadeByStudioJQ

Super Bowl 50 VIP

MadeByStudioJQ
MadeByStudioJQ
Hire Me
  • Save
Super Bowl 50 VIP nfl super bowl denver sports football texture ticket design type typography
Download color palette

Wouldn't you just love a Super Bowl 50 VIP ticket!
A little composition I designed in the style of a VIP ticket.

View my 2016 Dribbble collection here

||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||| vvvvv
|||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||

I've finally got round to setting up a Studio­JQ account on Instagram, so please do give us a follow for daily inspiration and WIP's.
Studio­JQ on Instagram

Follow Studio­JQ
Behance | Twitter | Pinterest | Facebook
All Works Copyright © 2016 Studio­JQ.

19574bbd28720d1dc8acc042e7ea2367
Rebound of
Super Bowl 50
By MadeByStudioJQ
View all tags
Posted on Feb 6, 2016
MadeByStudioJQ
MadeByStudioJQ
Digital Artist Fascinated With Iridescent & Outer Space.
Hire Me

More by MadeByStudioJQ

View profile
    • Like