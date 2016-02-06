Wanderlust - Visa Liberalization Report

This screenshot of the website is a report on Kosovo’s roadmap for visa liberalization.

It juxtaposes the dry rhetoric and visa liberalization requirements of the EU with incredibly human stories of Kosovo, offering a glimpse of a young and vibrant society. It empowers their thoughts, dreams and experiences throughout a painfully long path. But above all, it celebrates the eternal hope that the people of Kosovo still have and the faith that 2016 will mark the end of isolation for them.