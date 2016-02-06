Kodie Beckley

Transamerica Pyramid

Kodie Beckley
Kodie Beckley
Transamerica Pyramid vector flat illustration skyscraper tower pyramid San Francisco
The Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco has always been a really interesting building to me. Thought I'd play with it a bit.

Kodie Beckley
Kodie Beckley

