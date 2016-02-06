Lexi Smith

Stom Site Launch

Lexi Smith
Lexi Smith
Hire Me
  • Save
Stom Site Launch videographer photographer epic landing page film photography webdesign
Download color palette

Close up of our new site! Check it out.

http://www.stateofmindstudio.com

View all tags
Posted on Feb 6, 2016
Lexi Smith
Lexi Smith
Creative Director & Business Mentor
Hire Me

More by Lexi Smith

View profile
    • Like