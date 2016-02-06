seansberg

SSB Logo Cel Thrash drip splatter gif hand drawn logo animation cel
Been working on traditional hand drawn frame by frame animation. WIP logo bump for new animation reel coming soon.

Posted on Feb 6, 2016
