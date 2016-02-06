Spin Advisors focuses on the fundamental elements of every business and is defined through Strategy and Finance.

The idea:

The logo represents the drawing of an "S" path using the compass.

The S "sigma" ( Σ ) sign is known by most as a mathematical symbol that indicades the sum.If you rotate this symbol, you can see the following letters.

Σ for Sum

M for Money

W for Wealthy

website: http://spin-advisors.com/