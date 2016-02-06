KSKT LLC

Tax Calc

KSKT LLC
KSKT LLC
Hire Me
  • Save
Tax Calc yellow green ui icon tax
Download color palette

Tac Calc for Japan.
To calculate immediately the consumption tax(8%) to tap "T".

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/tax-calc-xiao-fei-shui8-ji/id1081941945?l=ja&ls=1&mt=8

View all tags
Posted on Feb 6, 2016
KSKT LLC
KSKT LLC
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by KSKT LLC

View profile
    • Like