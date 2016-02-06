Noble Bakken

Snaps

Noble Bakken
Noble Bakken
  • Save
Snaps logo hat headset snaps billion billionarts
Download color palette

Mascot logo for a content creator on YouTube, he wanted something that resembled him but did not fully give away his "identity." Hope you guys enjoy!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 6, 2016
Noble Bakken
Noble Bakken

More by Noble Bakken

View profile
    • Like